Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack

Kellee Terrell

Thanks to a Trump-run Department of Treasury, we may have to wait for all the way to 2028 to get our hands on an actual crisp Harriet Tubman $20 bill, but until then, Sprayground has a pretty dope consolation prize.

Enter: The Harriet Tubman backpack.

To honor the icon who helped bring enslaved Black people from the South to their freedom in free states and in Canada, Sprayground owner and creative director David Ben-David wanted to create a bag that would represent her resilience and strength.

“It’s an honor to be able to put an iconic historical figure in American culture on a Sprayground backpack. Harriet Tubman’s activism influenced a great part of American culture and to be able to pay homage to such an amazing leader in our nation’s history during Black History Month is truly a privilege,” he said in a statement.

Of course, at time of publication, it’s actually sold out but hopefully they’ll restock.

