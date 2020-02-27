Life & Style
Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack

Thanks to this fashion brand, you don't have to wait for our triflin government to issue that $20 Tubman bill.

Thanks to a Trump-run Department of Treasury, we may have to wait for all the way to 2028 to get our hands on an actual crisp Harriet Tubman $20 bill, but until then, Sprayground has a pretty dope consolation prize.

Enter: The Harriet Tubman backpack.

Sprayground limited-edition ‘Harriet Tubman’ book bag

Source: Sprayground / Sprayground

 

 

To honor the icon who helped bring enslaved Black people from the South to their freedom in free states and in Canada, Sprayground owner and creative director David Ben-David wanted to create a bag that would represent her resilience and strength.

“It’s an honor to be able to put an iconic historical figure in American culture on a Sprayground backpack. Harriet Tubman’s activism influenced a great part of American culture and to be able to pay homage to such an amazing leader in our nation’s history during Black History Month is truly a privilege,” he said in a statement.

Of course, at time of publication, it’s actually sold out but hopefully they’ll restock.

Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

