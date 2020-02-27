Get Proactive About Your Heart Health

February is national heart health month, and heart disease is an issue in the Black community. Russ talks to Senior Policy Adviser for Nursing Practice and Work Environment with the American Nurses Association (ANA), Kendra McMillan, who is also a Registered Nurse with a master’s degree in Public Health, about this topic.

McMillan says that family history does play a role in your risk for developing heart disease but says that we also need to ask ourselves what “lifestyle factors we can change” to lower our risk. She encourages that adults get at least 30 minutes of exercise a day, and eat a healthy diet. Adults should limit fatty foods, salt and sugar.

Russ calls heart disease the “silent killer” because often times you feel fine which is why McMillan says you have to go for your checkups and preventative care visits.

