Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Darius Paulk’s New Album Scores No. 14 Debut

27th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Darius Paulk’s new album, “Strong” debuted on the charts at No. 14.

The eleven-track project is backed by “Strong Name,” which sits at No. 15 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart.

Paulk’s debut comes after penning hits for gospel artists such as Donnie McClurkin, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, Zacardi Cortez and Marvin Sapp. His songwriting catalogue includes the ever popular “Nobody Greater,” which was recorded by VaShawn Mitchell in 2010.

 

Darius Paulk’s New Album Scores No. 14 Debut  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close