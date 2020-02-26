Whitney Houston Hologram Tour ‘Desperate Grab For Money” Fans Say

The Whitney Houston hologram tour kicked off Tuesday night in Sheffield, England, and some fans were not feeling it. On the official website, “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour,” the show is described as “the most awe-inspiring and immersive live theatrical concert experience ever, celebrating the incredible music and everlasting legacy of Whitney Houston, with her voice that captured the world and hits that defined a generation!”

According to the New York Post, the concert “features a digital reincarnation of Whitney, along with live musicians and dancers, as her holographic doppelgänger sings, struts and shimmies through some of her biggest songs.”One fan who attended the premiere show said “seeing a hologram of Whitney Houston, what a mind f–k.”

A music critic suggested Houston’s estate is exploiting her image.

“In life, Whitney Houston was exploited by everyone around her,” wrote UK Mirror critic Alun Palmer. “So why should passing to the great beyond make any difference when there is money still to be made?” He added that “as any horror movie fan will tell you, bringing the dead back to life never works out well” and later suggested that “it’s probably best to let sleeping stars lie.”

I could live to be 200 y.o. and I will NEVER get the hologram appeal. 👎🏾 https://t.co/y0Wc4dqXsW — L-Dub (@MsWilliamsWorld) February 26, 2020

One Twitter user said the tour “reeks like a desperate money grab” and added that “her estate should be ashamed.”

Whitney’s cousin, singer Dionne Warwick previously revealed that she was “very annoyed” about the tour.

the whitney houston hologram tour reeks like a desperate money grab. her estate should be ashamed. — apollonia. (@robbiiiiee) February 24, 2020

“This is an artist who spent some time in her career in the throes of substance abuse, did not always seem in control of her image, or her sound, or her finances,” said Jason King, who hosts the NPR R&B channel I’ll Take You There. “And so now there is this potential that she’s being exploited all over again.”

Whitney Houston’s hologram tour is set to begin. Will you go? This and more in today’s Hot Topics! pic.twitter.com/ryh7ephRlm — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 21, 2020

But Whitney’s sister-in-law/manager, Pat Houston disagrees.

“In the spirit of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now. This is something that she wanted to do,” she said of Whitney, who died at age 48 on Feb. 11, 2012. “I get very emotional watching this, because it is so, so close to what she wanted.”

Check out what Wendy Williams had to say about the hot topic via the clip below:

Meanwhile, one Twitter noted: “There should be another hologram behind Whitney of Pat Houston counting her money. This looks a mess!”

“To me, this is about remembering Whitney’s body of work, and it’s just like putting on a DVD of her performance and enjoying it — except with this you really feel like she’s back on that stage in front of you,” the show’s director, Fatima Robinson, told Fast Company.

Scroll up to get a glimpse of the hologram tour via the YouTube clip above, as well as the Twitter video embed below:

