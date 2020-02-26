Girls’ Basketball Announcer Removed At Halftime After Calling Names Of Opposing Players ‘Disgusting’

During a high school basketball game Friday in Oklahoma City, the announcer was relieved of his duty at halftime after his inappropriate introduction of the opposing team’s players.

After the announcer finished introducing players from the home team Newkirk High School, he was preparing to do the same for visiting Crooked Oak High School when he said, “Now their names are pretty disgusting, but I’m going to try to call them out.”

One of the Crooked Oak moms, Lorna Pollard, caught the comment on video and shared it to social media. Watch below.

That announcer was reportedly removed and replaced with another announcer at halftime. So far, no word on whether he was punished.

Brady Barnes, the Superintendent of Newkirk Public Schools, released a statement saying the announcer’s comments were “unfortunate and inappropriate,” and not reflective of Newkirk’s beliefs:

“While introducing players at Friday night’s girls high school basketball game, the District’s long-time announcer made an unfortunate and inappropriate personal comment concerning the names of some of the Crooked Oak players. In around 20 years of announcing Newkirk games, this is the first time something like this has occurred. While he did not make any similar comments, I made the decision to replace him at halftime of the girl’s basketball game. To the Newkirk and Crooked Oak communities at large, I would like to say that this unfortunate comment does not represent the Newkirk Public Schools or its beliefs. We sincerely apologize for any pain or affront our announcer’s comment has caused Crooked Oak players, parents, patrons, and school employees. Because this matter involves an employee of Newkirk Public Schools, I am not at liberty to speak on whatever personnel actions may be taken in the future.”

Pollard, who posted the original video, felt that this apology did not go far enough. She took to Facebook with her disgust.

