Beyoncé Bans Photographers From Photographing Her At Kobe Memorial

Big media is reportedly unhappy with Beyoncé.

Bey is being accused of acting like a “diva” at Kobe Bryant’s memorial on Monday at Staples Center in LA, allegedly forbidding photographers from taking her picture during her opening performance.

Page Six reported that editors from the Associated Press and Getty Images, two of the biggest and most respected photo agencies, told them that there were two rules at the emotional memorial: no photos of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s children and no photos of Beyonce.

“It is so offensive to Kobe’s family and the fans, Beyoncé is so controlling of her image — she usually only allows approved selected images of her to be released — so no photographers at the Kobe memorial were allowed to take her picture. Really, at a memorial? Not even the family of Michael Jackson did that,” a frustrated event insider said.

“A Staples Center staffer was dispatched to make sure not a single camera was focused on the stage. The photographers couldn’t believe it,” the source also told Page Six. “This doesn’t help Beyoncé’s image at all, it hurts her. It makes her look like a diva.”

The frustrated source continued …

“The memorial wasn’t about her. The only shots of Bey that did emerge were screen grabs from TV. None of the other artists at the memorial asked for this, not Christina Aguilera, not Alicia Keys.”

What they are concerned about is they are hoping that not only will Beyoncé not check/ban them again at future events, but her actions won’t encourage other a-listers to do the same thing! That’s reportedly their real fear.

