Actress Niecy Nash is showing us that “50” is the new whatever you feel like it!

The “Claws” star recently celebrated her 50th birthday and to honor her big day, she put her cakes on front street with a very clever ponytail.

In the photo, you can see Nash in posing with a long ponytail with clips falling down her back that read, “Happy 50th birthday Ms. Niecy Nash. Slay. Boss. Blessed. ”

She also hit us with another angle with a caption that promotes being true to yourself. It reads:

T R A N S P A R E N T • S E E | Tipping my hat to all those who don’t run from the truth or hide their pain. To those who have had to begin again over and over… I see you. I love. I am you. We got this! Taking my 50th trip around the sun happier than I’ve ever been! #50andWinning

Ms. Nash has never been shy to show off her assets… and we love it! Keep doing you, Ms. Nash!

Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor Of 50th Birthday [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com