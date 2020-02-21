WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 21, 2020: Bloomberg Buys Black — Beyonce Mass At Spelman — Stone Sentenced To 3+ Years

Here’s what you need to know, Friday, February 21, 2020.

1. Bloomberg Black Media Buys Are Paying Off

2. States With The Highest Political Engagement Among Black People

3. Playing Without A Helmet: NFL Player Stopped In Texas With Over 150lbs Of Weed In Rented Vehicle

4. The Friends in High Places Saga Continues: Trump Ally Roger Stone Sentenced To Over 3 Years In Prison

5. Chicago School Celebrates African Animals for Black History Month Animals for Black History Month

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: