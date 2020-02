1. Bloomberg Makes Debate Debut

2. With Over 1,000 Sex Abuse Suits Anticipated, The Boy Scouts Seek Bankruptcy

3. It Pays To Have Friends In High Places: Trump Commutes And Pardons His Friends

4 . “Good Times” Star, Janet Dubois Dies at 74

5. Comedian Kenan Thompson To Host White House Correspondents Dinner

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: