Rosario Dawson ‘Comes Out’ As Bisexual, Admits She’s ‘Never Had A LGBTQ Relationship’

Rosario Dawson has come out as bisexual, further fueling speculation that her relationship with Senator Cory Booker is a sham and that he’s rumored to be on the down-low.

Dawson hinted at her orientation in 2018 — but admits she has never had “a relationship in that space.”

The actress, who has been dating the former presidential candidate since late 2018, opened up about her sexuality in an interview with Bustle, noting how it was widely assumed that she had come out when she shared a post on Instagram celebrating Pride Month nearly two years ago.

“People kept saying that I [came out]… I didn’t do that. I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now,” she said.

Ah man… why did Rosario Dawson do Questlove like this pic.twitter.com/6EXJoTP64H — Ahmed/It’s easier being an incel (@big_business_) February 16, 2020

When Booker was running to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate, Dawson said that the possibility of being First Lady felt “strange.”

“Yeah, it was definitely strange when I endorsed him because I felt like I was promoting people to vote for him, but really for me. I can definitely feel my grandmother in heaven smiling at the idea. My mom was a teenage mom and then all of a sudden she’s validated with her daughter becoming an actress and then doing all of this community work and then on top of that, potentially being First Lady. Just the idea of it was really beautiful.”

Booker previously said he feels “very, very blessed” to be dating Rosario.

He explained: “As our relationship grows it’s difficult, but she is such a deeply soulful person. And has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. Sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly. I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.”

As noted by the Daily Mail, Dawson has dated Joshua Jackson, Danny Boyle, Eli Roth, and Colin Farrell. She told Bustle that she finally found her match in Booker.

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do. If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter,’ said Rosario, who adopted her daughter Isabella, 17, in 2014. “But in each other I think we found our person.”

You can read her full Bustle interview here.

