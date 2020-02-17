Isaac Carree’s latest music is right on time… again! During Christmas time he released “The Gift” dedicated to his lovely wife. And this Black History Month — giving special attention to the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and several others who died in the same helicopter crash — Carree debuted a music video for “Legends.”

“Legends,” which comes from Carree’s No Risk No Reward album due on March 20, pays homage to notable figures in history who’ve helped the change the trajectory of social justice in America and used their celebrity influence for the good, all the while drawing attention to having the power of God on your side even through the toughest fights. Some of the highlights include Martin Luther King, Whitney Houston, LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels, Colin Kaepernick, Trayvon Martin, Nipsey Hussle and more.

Watch: Isaac Carree Dedicates New Song To History’s Legends was originally published on getuperica.com