Monica And Ex Spark Reconciliation Rumors When Spotted With Rings On

Monica and former husband Shannon Brown sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted out and about together wearing their wedding rings.

According to Ace Showbiz, the couple were joined on their lunch outing with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes.

The estranged couple are said to have reconnected following the sudden death of Brown’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant.

Monica first met Shannon when he played her love interest in the singer’s “Love All Over Me” music video. They later got engaged and secretly married in November 2010. She gave birth to their first child together in 2013.

But after eight years of marriage, Monica filed for divorce in March of 2019. According to People.com, the divorce was finalized in October of 2019, but the details were confidential. Some time later, it was revealed, according to the Jasminebrand.com that Monica would have six months to relocate from the marital home but retain primary custody of the children and all the luxury vehicles including a Maybach and a Range Rover.

Last February, she posted a shot on IG sans wedding ring while hanging with pals Antonia Wright and Tiny Harris, writing, “Real friends you can lean on.” She added: “Associates are met in passing, Friends are meant to be forever … Loyalty over Everything … Family Before Anything.”

Then, on March 2, she posted another ringless pic, writing: “Treasure people while they are present to feel your gratitude. To my children you are the reason. The center of my joy , I love you ! To my supporters you are all irreplaceable!!”

When she announced the separation, Monica insisted their breakup was not the result of infidelity.

“It wasn’t another person that was the issue but in the times that I’ve experienced that, I definitely act out very harshly,” she said. “So that part of the growth has been good. Me being hurt repeatedly allowed me to say, ‘Okay, how do you deal with hurt?’ “

How do you feel about Monica reuniting with her ex? Sound off in the comments below.

PHOTO: PR Photos

