Whitney Houston’s Sister-In-Law Pens Touching Tribute For 35th Anniversary Of Late Singer’s Debut Album

On February 14, 1985, Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album that would go on to sale of over 22 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling debut album of all-time.

To celebrate the anniversary of the album “Whitney Houston,” as well as the late singer’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on May 2, Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment and Vinyl Me, Please are issuing a commemorative two-album 12” vinyl collector’s edition, along with a 32-page hard-cover photo and lyric book, Billboard reports.

The 180-gram peaches and cream swirl-colored vinyl package includes the original album and the first U.S. release of Whitney Dancin’ Special. Released only in Japan in 1986, the EP features extended remixes of the Houston classics “How Will I Know” (a vocal and an instrumental version), “You Give Good Love,” “Thinking About You” and “Someone for Me.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday (Feb. 11) marked the eight-year anniversary of Houston’s death. Her sister-in-law and manager/executor, Pat Houston, penned a touching message that will be included in the vinyl release.

Her essay, according to Rolling Stone, begins,

When music fans all over the world first heard Whitney Houston’s debut album in 1985, they knew things were about to change forever.

It was 35 years ago that Arista Records released Nippy’s self-titled debut album, which spun off three consecutive No. 1 singles, sold 22 million copies worldwide and earned her first Grammy Award. The enthusiasm for this stunning new artist was unprecedented, to say the least.

From the opening notes of “You Give Good Love,” audiences could hear a blueprint for Whitney’s albums in the decades to come: powerful, dramatic, uplifting songs, steeped in pop and R&B traditions, designed to showcase the unbelievable instrument that was her voice.

Her ability to deliver a message in song captured our imaginations like no other. As Whitney herself once said: “God gave me a voice to sing with—and when you have that, what other gimmick is there?”

Pat also spoke on Whitney’s influences when she was younger:

“When Whitney was a child, she would hold a broomstick like a microphone stand and dream of becoming one of the greatest singers of all time, as expressive as those voices she spent her formative years studying: Cissy Houston, her mom, mentor, vocal coach and inspiration along with her cousin Dionne Warwick, her dear friend Darlene Love, or even The Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin. The success of her first album proved that those dreams could come true.”

She concluded by thanking music legend Clive Davis for Whitney’s iconic career:

“As you flip through the pages of this book, I hope you’re reminded of the power of those dreams, and the songs that made them an incredible reality.

Our thanks to Clive Davis, the Arista Records staff and all those responsible for the rise of a pop culture phenomenon that has set the highest possible bar for today’s female performers to match. Let us all salute and celebrate this monumental 35th anniversary—where it all began for our beloved Whitney Houston.”

In late February 2020, the Estate of Whitney Houston will launch An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour across the U.K., Europe, Mexico and North America.

Preorders for Whitney Houston are available here.

