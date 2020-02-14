Black-Owned Bank Drops Debit Card Featuring Harriet Tubman Doing ‘Wakanda Forever’ Salute

OneUnitedBank has released a limited edition Visa debit card that features abolitionist Harriet Tubman doing what looks like the Wakanda Forever salute​​​​​​ from the “Black Panther” movie.

The black-owned bank announced the card on social media, calling it “a symbol of Black empowerment.”

“We have the power to place Harriet Tubman on a global payment device in celebration of Black History Month,” Teri Williams, President & COO of OneUnited Bank, said of the release. “This symbol of Black empowerment in 2020 will pave the way for the Harriet Tubman design on the $20 bill.”

The cards use Tubman’s image from “The Conqueror,” a painting by Miami artist Addonis Parker.

“She’s posing with the sign language of love and we need black love within the community and the world,” said Williams.

Parker also painted the 2015 mural outside OneUnited, 3275 NW 79th St., in North Miami-Dade, per Miami Herald.

Needless to say, people on social slammed the card with criticisms and jokes.

Author and culture critic Frederick Joseph wrote, “There aren’t enough languages to say “this ain’t it”.

Another user wrote, “Yea I’m sure Harriet Tubman would LOVE the idea of her image and legacy being used to get more people caught up in perpetual credit card debt.”

A third added, “Yo, @oneunited, you guys done and put Harriet Tubman on a product used to put people in financial bondage. The irony of this is amazing, good work, this is peak wokeness.”

“Harriet Tubman is the ultimate symbol of fearless organizing and rebellion against a sadistic capitalist enterprise (slavery),” tweeted rapper Noname, per Newsweek. “Put Oprah on yall visa card and go.”

Sports reporter Norman Seawright III added: “Harriet Tubman ain’t escort all those slaves to freedom for y’all to do this…and y’all should know better.”

OneUnitedBank said the card “will help pave the way” for Tubman to appear on the $20 bill as the U.S. Treasury proposed back in 2016.

