Blac Chyna Slams ‘Racists’ Questioning Her Attendance At 2020 Oscars

Blac Chyna is catching heat online after she attended the 2020 Oscars on Sunday as the plus-one of a music producer.

Folks think she’s not deserving of walking the red carpet with Hollywood elite, but the former stripper has made clear that her clout is enough to secure an invitation to the prestigious event.

She also feels that people making a big deal of her attendance are racist.

Peep what Chyna’s rep had to say about the matter below.

Blac Chyna hits the red carpet at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CVotgdkIF9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 9, 2020

via TMZ:

A rep for Chyna tells TMZ … what should have been a magical and dream-fulfilling moment for her has turned into a demeaning instance of “black lash.”

Chyna’s rep says her Academy Awards attendance was no different from many other entertainment professionals who attended, despite not being nominated or involved in film in any way. The biggest difference is her background and skin color.

“Whether it be the fact that she is a reality star, a single mother, or the inevitable reminder that she was a former stripper … it does nothing to change the narrative that just maybe the Oscars indeed are ‘so white’” … says Chyna’s rep.

The rep also noted that the controversy over Chyna’s attendance “further highlights the fight that many African-Americans in the Entertainment Industry face.”

Meanwhile, Sandra Rose writes, “My sources tell me Blac Chyna was not invited. She simply showed up and they let her walk the red carpet.”

In other words, Chyna crashed the Oscars red carpet hours before the event started.

Wendy Williams also dished about Chyna during her Oscars recap on her daytime talk show.

“I am still trying to figure out how Blac Chyna got an invitation to the Oscars? I love Blac Chyna but, how was she there?” said Williams.

She went on to note that Blac Chyna arrived early on the red carpet and looked “really good… other than the tattoos.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE