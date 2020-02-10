Oscars 2020: “Hair Love,” “Parasite,” , Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix & Renee Zellwegger

“Parasite” has won the best picture Academy Award, making history as the first foreign language film to win the ceremony’s top honor. Bong Joon Ho’s thriller has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast.

Bong’s acumen in creating his tale of a grifter family that insinuates itself into the lives of a wealthy family has been widely recognized. The film won four Oscars on Sunday, including best director for Bong and best international film.

Renée Zellwegger has won her second Oscar for best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the tumultuous final year of her life. She won the supporting actress award in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.”

The actress has enjoyed front-runner status throughout awards season, picking up top Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild honors last month.

Zellweger undertook the huge challenge of playing the beloved star by focusing on every aspect of Garland, including her voice, hair, makeup and stage presence.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar as Best Actor for his role In “Joker,” while Laura Dern won an Oscar for “Marriage Story” where she played a tough but caring divorce lawyer. Best Supporting Actor went to Brad Pitt for “Once Upon A Time In America” the Quentin Tarantino movie that looked at Hollywood in the late 1960’s.

Despite the combined talents of director Martin Scorsese and stars Pitt, Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, “The Irishman” available in theaters and on Netflix, went home empty handed.

Matthew Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver took home the Oscar for “Hair Love” for Animated Short Film, the same award won by the late Kobe Bryant for “Dear Basketball ” in 2018

British actress/singer Cynthia Erivo, nominated for both Best Song with “Stand Up” and for Best Actress for “Harriet” either of which would have made her an EGOT winner, went home with no wins.

Elton John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin are Oscar winners — together — for a song they created for the biopic “Rocketman.”

The pair wrote “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” for the musical biopic that charted John’s rise to superstar status, warts and all.

The pair won a Golden Globe earlier this year, and noted that they had never won a Grammy Award together.

John paired with Tim Rice to win an Academy Award for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the original “Lion King.”

John thanked Taupin for being with him throughout his career, even when he was “screwed up.”

