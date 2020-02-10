Lolo Jones Says She Ruined Her Dating Life By Revealing Virginity [Watch]

Olympian Lolo Jones says she regrets opening up about her virginity, calling it a big “mistake.”

The 37-year-old Olympian dished about being a virgin on the latest episode of Kevin Hart‘s “Laugh Out Loud” series Cold as Balls.

Lolo previously said she was saving her goodies for her wedding night, but admits men were turned off at the thought of being her first, SandraRose reports.

“It’s just something, a gift I want to give to my husband,” she told Bryant Gumbel in a 2012 interview.

“But please understand, this journey has been hard. There’s virgins out there, I’m gonna let them know, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Harder than training for the Olympics, harder than graduating from college…”

Lolo claims she ruined her dating life by being so candid about never having sex.

“That killed all my dates after that,” Lolo tells Hart. “Like didn’t even have a chance. Before, at least I had a chance. Before, I’d like, tiptoe, ‘Okay, when’s a good time to tell him? Do I wait until he sees my personality a little bit? Or do I just drop the bomb?’”

She went on to explain that her virginity was something she would reveal to potential boyfriends whenever the mood was right in their relationship.

When the comedian asks Jones if she her abstinence has helped in her athletic career, she joked that it gave her “a higher level of intensity because I don’t have any pressure release so everybody knows me as stressed out.”

Scroll up and watch her tell it via the YouTube clip above.

Jones has competed in three Olympics — running hurdles during the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, and bobsledding in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.