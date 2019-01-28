CLOSE
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar Braxton

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Former Olympic athlete Lolo Jones reportedly slapped the sunglasses off Tamar Braxton on a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother. Cameras caught Tamar and Lolo in a heated verbal altercation, however, the surveillance footage abruptly ends during their dispute.

According to several reports, tension between Tamar and Lolo had been building and boiled over on Sunday night.

“I’ve had growing frustrations with Tamar because every day Tamar is mad at someone,” Jones said during her confessional. “I’m starting to feel like a punching bag and it’s exhausting.”

Tamar grew irate when Lolo apparently called her a “b*tch,” and threatened to start “yanking,” to which Lolo responded, “do it.” And that’s when cameras cut the feed.

Despite certain reports, Lolo wasn’t kicked off the show and allegedly apologized to Tamar. According to ETOnline, “they hugged it out.”

Tamar’s time on Celebrity Big Brother has been nothing short of entertaining. Since the moment she’s gotten there she’s had beef with pretty much everyone, including her former tour mate Kandi Burruss.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar Braxton was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Celebrity Big Brother , Lolo Jones , Tamar Braxton

