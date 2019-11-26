Angela Simmons On Virginity, T.I., And The Support Of Her Father

In the wake of all of the controversy surrounding rapper T.I.’s admission that he goes to the gynecologist with 18-year-old daughter Deyjah yearly to check that her hymen is still intact, there has been wave of conversations about virginity, double standards set for young girls and boys, and whose business it really is what’s going on in your bedroom.

While Angela Simmons’s famous father wasn’t following her to her annual appointments, there were people who were overly invested in the fact that the reality star was a virgin into her 20’s. After she lost her virginity at 28 to her late ex Sutton Tennyson, and got pregnant soon after, people speculated that she had been lying or was duped.

The 32-year-old recounted how everything publicly played out for her while visiting “The Dr. Oz Show” last week and how it might have been difficult for T.I.’s daughter as well.

“Well, I publicly spoke about it and a lot of people knew that I was a virgin and I waited until I was like 28, and I went from virgin to pregnant,” she said. “So it was a lot and it was in public. So a lot of people were like, ‘Were you lying or what happened?’ But it just happened really quick for me. So, I mean, for me, I can understand why [Dayjah Harris] didn’t speak about it publicly. It was a choice of mine to speak about it, to encourage whoever wants to do it to know that it’s not not cool, you know? You have all the time in the world to do that.”

A doctor on the panel, Jen Ashton, M.D., followed up Simmons’ point by saying the stigma around sex should be removed.

“I think we need to be careful before we presume that having sexual activity is not doing the right thing,” she said. “Why are we assuming that that’s the wrong thing?”

Simmons certainly felt as though she’d done the wrong thing when she found herself pregnant so soon after losing her virginity. She admitted in 2016 that she was worried that she disappointed her father, Rev. Run. Instead, he was quite supportive when she broke the news.

“He was just calm,” she said. “He was like, ‘Okay. I’m this guy. My arms are open to you. I’m not going to be mad.’ I was just scared. And you know, in that moment I was just crying because I felt like I let him down. The last thing I want to do is let down my father or my family. So for me, it meant a lot that he was open arms and like, there for me.”

