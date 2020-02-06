Russ Rant: Trump Got Away With Murder

Russ says that yesterday Donald Trump “got away with practically constitutional murder” so now he probably feels like he can do whatever he wants. But he gives props to the people who had the guts to stand up for what is right for the American people. Mitt Romney came out and said that he would vote against Trump and put country above party. For that, Russ says he will go down in history as someone who did the right thing. The other person he gives props to is Speaker Of The House, Nancy Pelosi. A number of people are up in arms because she tore Trump’s speech, but she didn’t do anything half as bad as what Trump has done and continues to do.

