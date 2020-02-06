Janelle Monáe Recovering From Mercury Poisoning After Following Pescatarian Diet

Janelle Monáe has revealed that she’s on the road to recovery after suffering from mercury poisoning.

Monáe shared the surprising news during a recent interview with The Cut, saying, “I started feeling my mortality.”

The songstress became ill after going on a pescatarian diet, which consist of mostly fruits, vegetables, fish and seafood.

As noted by PEOPLE, according to the World Health Organization, mercury is highly toxic to humans and can be poisonous when folks consume contaminated fish.

Now, inquiring minds want to know where the hell Janelle was getting her fish from?

Monáe also revealed to The Cut that she is focused on getting healthy because she’s ready to have a baby.

“I want to have children, but I don’t want to miss that time because I was so focused on my career and because I didn’t plan accordingly,” she said in April 2018. “That scares me most now more than anything.”

In case you’re wondering… Monáe is reportedly still dating actress Tessa Thompson.

Monáe opened up about her sexuality to Rolling Stone in 2018, saying, “Being a black queer woman in America … someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf—.”

She then noted that she used to identify as bisexual, but that changed after reading “about pansexuality.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about myself,” she said.

Meanwhile, catch Monáe in her new movie “Antebellum” when it drops April 24.

In the upcoming thriller, she stars as “a successful author, who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late,” per IMDb.

