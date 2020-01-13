Janelle Monáe Reveals She Identifies As Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe casually made an announcement on social media as she continues to live her truth.

The “The ArchAndroid” album maker casually told fans this weekend that she’s nonbinary. Janelle retweeted @camrynieroway who posted “There is absolutely nothing better than living outside the gender binary,” alongside the #IAmNonbinary hashtag.

The songstress/actress then used the #IAmNonBinary hashtag herself. People who identify as Nonbinary are not exclusively masculine or feminine‍ and identify outside the gender binary.

Her statement came while the #IamNonBinary hashtag was trending on Twitter and while GLAAD was offering tips on properly inclusive pronouns.

Prior to her #NonBinary tweet Janelle made waves when she came out as pansexual, a person who is attracted to all gender identities, or attracted to people regardless of gender or orientation.

“Being a queer black woman in America … someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-(love proponent)” she told Rolling Stone “But then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

This article was originally published on Bossip.com.

