Tyler Perry Announces ‘House Of Payne’ Reboot And New Show

Tyler Perry has confirmed that he’s plotting a “House of Payne” revival series for BET, with original stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Allen Payne set to return, Deadline reports.

Perry’s “House of Payne” centers on a multi-generational family in Atlanta led by patriarch Curtis Payne and his wife Ella. The show ran for 254 episodes on TBS from 2006-2012.

According to Deadline, the revival is the seventh season of the original series, and picks up five years later, as retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his wife Ella (Patton) continue to navigate all of life’s challenges.

I want to say a special thanks to my audience! You are the Tyler Perry Army and you keep marching all my shows and movies to #1. After all these years you’re still riding with me! On behalf of all of these people whose dreams are coming true, we thank you! https://t.co/JblIExOGQd pic.twitter.com/mGArlJf3ff — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, BET Networks has also announced a new Perry series titled “Assisted Living,” a comedy starring David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson.

Here’s a synopsis via Deadline:

In Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, after losing his job, Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head, but comedy ensues as Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) show up at the right time as needy investors.

Both “House of Payne” and “Assisted Living” are currently in production at Tyler Perry Studios and are set to premiere on BET this summer.

