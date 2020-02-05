Entertainment
Tyler Perry Announces ‘House Of Payne’ Reboot And New Show

Tyler Perry has confirmed that he’s plotting a “House of Payne” revival series for BET, with original stars LaVan DavisCassi Davis PattonLance Gross, Demetria McKinneyChina Anne McClainLarramie “Doc” ShawKeshia Knight Pulliam, and Allen Payne set to return, Deadline reports.

Perry’s “House of Payne” centers on a multi-generational family in Atlanta led by patriarch Curtis Payne and his wife Ella. The show ran for 254 episodes on TBS from 2006-2012.

According to Deadline, the revival is the seventh season of the original series, and picks up five years later, as retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his wife Ella (Patton) continue to navigate all of life’s challenges.

 

Meanwhile, BET Networks has also announced a new Perry series titled “Assisted Living,” a comedy starring David Mann, Tamela MannJ. Anthony BrownNa’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson.

Here’s a synopsis via Deadline:

In Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, after losing his job, Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head, but comedy ensues as Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) show up at the right time as needy investors.

Both “House of Payne” and “Assisted Living” are currently in production at Tyler Perry Studios and are set to premiere on BET this summer.

