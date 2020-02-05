Regina King, Chris Rock, Spike Lee Among Oscar Presenters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Rock, Mahershala Ali, Regina King and Spike Lee are some of the presenters who will take the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre during Sunday’s ceremony.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced Wednesday the final slate of actors who signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Jane Fonda, Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman.

Other names in the overall lineup include Tom Hanks, Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot and Sigourney Weaver.

The producers said in a statement that they are grateful to have a dynamic group of presenters for an exciting show.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET.

