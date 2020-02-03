Colin Kaepernick Spends Super Bowl Sunday Serving The Community & Throwing Shade At Jay Z

Well, we know of at least one former NFL QB who wasn’t watching the Super Bowl. That would be Colin Kaepernick, who spent his Sunday serving the less fortunate.

Instead of posting up, so to speak, on a comfy sofa or sports bar or something like that, Kaep spent a busy Sunday at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. He spent over an hour with employees and touring the building. From there, he went over to the SCO Family Shelter in Jamaica, Queens where he teamed up with Eric Reid and 100 Suits for 100 Men, reports TMZ.

At the facility, the former NFLer put in duty helping some of the men try on suits. The group is a non-profit dedicated to helping underprivileged men and women get business-style clothing so they have a better shot to get jobs.

After that, Colin helped serve meals at the Shelter with some help from the LES Girls Club and Know Your Rights volunteers.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, as we reported earlier, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy were seen sitting during Demi Lovato’s National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl. As TMZ notes, Kaep believes he was blackballed from the NFL after starting his kneeling demonstration back in 2016.

During a recent media event with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Jay said, “we’ve moved past kneeling” … a quote Kaepernick clearly remembers and referenced in a post on Sunday (02-02-20) on his Instagram story.

Shade?!

