Rihanna Taps Normani And Reginae Carter As Savage X Fenty Ambassadors

Rihanna tapped has tapped Normani and Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter for her latest Savage x Fenty Spring 2020 campaign.

Both a part of RiRi’s model clan of first-ever brand ambassador, starring alongside the singer a stunning promo video.

The campaign follows Normani’s dance performance at Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty fashion show in September.

Speaking to Vogue about the event, the singer admitted, “to be completely honest, that was my first time performing in lingerie,” but said wearing Savage x Fenty helped boost her confidence.

“Yes, I perform on stage almost every night and performing is something I’m used to, but like I said I’ve never performed in lingerie, so I had to commit,” Normani told the outlet. “All you can do is really commit because you are going out there. [Laughs.] That’s exactly what I did. I love to dance and I feel like it came from my heart. Rih specifically asked for me to dance, and so I was just really, really excited to be a part of that moment.”

When asked about Rihanna’s influence, she said: “I think that [Rihanna] has made it sexy to be yourself. I feel like she pushes the needle, she’s always creating her own narrative and helping move music forward,” she said.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Carter also hit up social media to announce her newest gig as an ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage x Fenty. She and Normani join previously announced ambassador’s Joan Smalls and Paloma Elsesser, and each shared their fierce lingerie photos on Instagram

For her debut, Carter modeled the brand’s lace lingerie and shared the stunning photo shoot on Instagram.

“This just the intro let me not get ahead of myself 😏 #savagexambassador,” Carter captioned her first post, featuring two photos of her in a white lace bodysuit.

Check out some pics from their photoshoot below.

