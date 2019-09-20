Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Now Streaming On Amazon

Rihanna’s star-studded Savage X Fenty show has launched on Amazon Prime Video, and will be available to stream in more than 200 countries and territories beginning Friday (Sept.20).

Special features include backstage and behind-the-scenes footage, with the label’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection available for purchase via Amazon Fashion.

“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves,” Rihanna told Vogue after launching the brand last year.

A stellar list of guest performers featured on the lingerie launch include Migos, Halsey, DJ Khaled, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, Tierra Whack, Fat Joe and Fabolous.

We are LIVE! I can’t believe this is real & it’s finally here for you to experience. I couldn’t be happier or more proud of everyone involved. Watch it on @PrimeVideo NOW at https://t.co/SpbJ0hfRPi & shop the new @savagexfenty drop! Hope you enjoy the show 💞 #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW pic.twitter.com/Nt6kGtJcy5 — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 20, 2019

Among the models on the catwalk at the New York Fashion Week event were Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, 21 Savage, Laverne Cox, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Alek Wek, Aquaria, Christian Combs, Slick Woods and Joan Smalls.

Speaking about Amazon Prime streaming the show, Rihanna said: “I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to the Savage X Fenty Show this year. We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers.”

Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke said: “Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun. The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat.”

Meanwhile, following a strong first year, Rihanna’s company recently secured $50 million in funding from investors, bringing its total investments to approximately $70 million.

Click here to watch the Savage X Fenty fashion show.

