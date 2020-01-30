WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 30, 2020: Votes For Sale?; Libraries Still Popular; Purell Cleans Up

Here’s what you need to know, Thursday, January 30.

1. The FAA Has Failed The Flying Public: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Lacked Recommended Safety Device

2. FDA Tells Purell Maker To Clean Up It’s Act: Claims Hand Sanitizers Eliminate Ebola And MRSA

3. Questions And More Questions, But Are There Real Answers?

4. Are Trump Supporters Buying the Black Vote? Trump Allies Are Handing Out Cash To Black Voters

5. Libraries: The Gift That Keeps On Giving SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: