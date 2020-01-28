Powerful Earthquake Hits Between Cuba And Jamaica

HAVANA (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centered 125 kilometers north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) Tuesday. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

It’s not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

