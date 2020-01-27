There’s A Heartbreaking Reason Why Kobe Bryant Used Helicopters [VIDEO]

Kobe Bryant had been using helicopters for years, multiple reports say. And given the circumstances, the reason why is heartbreaking.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Chopper Flew In Fog That Grounded Other Aircraft
Bryant, like many fathers was juggling his professional and personal lives and with his well-known commitment to excellence, he wanted to be great at both. So helicopters became a part of that desire.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
In 2018, in an interview with baseball player Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat on their “The Corp with A Rod and Big Cat” podcast, Bryant explained that he used helicopters to help him beat the notorious Los Angeles traffic so he wouldn’t miss time with his family.
Multiple reports say that Bryant flew back and forth to games at the Staples Center from his Southern California home. In retirement, he’d formed Mamba Academy girl’s basketball team and was mentoring his daughter Gianna, 13, a burgeoning basketball star. Two other girls who played basketball, died in the crash as well.
The crash’s 7 other victims have been identified as college baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri and youngest daughter Alyssa, 13, a teammate of Gianna’s, Mamba Academy assistant coach Christina Maurer, 38, Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter, Payton, and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, Bryant’s private pilot.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Tributes continue to pour in from the sports and entertainment world. Jennifer Lopez penned a heartfelt post, as did Jessica Simpson, who lives near the crash site, and soccer star David Beckham.
View this post on Instagram
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔
View this post on Instagram
Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity. We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss. I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise. My heart is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment. Vanessa, you are the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness. My prayers are constant for everyone affected by this impactful loss. 💚
View this post on Instagram
It’s taken me hours to work out what to write and still my words won’t ever be enough to describe how I am feeling after the tragic loss of Kobe. This was one special athlete, husband, father and friend. Having to write these words is hard enough but also knowing we have lost an amazing human being and his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking. The commitment Kobe showed to his sport was inspiring, to go through the pain and to finish a game off like only he could inspired me to try to be better. Sometimes I would only go to games just to watch that clock go down to the last 2:00 minutes knowing that we were about to witness something special. Kobe always talked about Vanessa and his beautiful girls and how proud he was of them. Kobe’s passion was his family and basketball. He was determined to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to embrace the sport that he loved. His legacy will live on. My family’s love and prayers go out to Vanessa and the girls, to Kobe’s basketball family, and of course to the families of those who were tragically lost with him yesterday… 💛💜
An unusually low-key Stephen A. Smith, who covered Bryant from his high school days, mourned him as well.
As did the rest of the basketball community:
And native Los Angeleno Ice Cube, a big Lakers fan, talked about Kobe’s legacy:
PHOTO: AP
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE