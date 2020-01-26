Life & Style
Beyoncè Stuns In This Sexy Red Gown At Clive Davis’ Grammy Party

2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After partying all day at their annual Roc Nation brunch, Beyoncé and Jay Z headed to Clive Davis’ famous pre-Grammy party to end their evening in elegant fashion. Bey kept it pretty simple early in the day but turned up the sexy in a stunning red gown by designer Valdrin Sahiti.

Jay Z looked dapper in a cream tuxedo and sunglasses.

Beyonce , Grammys 2020 , Jay-Z , music

