After partying all day at their annual Roc Nation brunch, Beyoncé and Jay Z headed to Clive Davis’ famous pre-Grammy party to end their evening in elegant fashion. Bey kept it pretty simple early in the day but turned up the sexy in a stunning red gown by designer Valdrin Sahiti.

Jay Z looked dapper in a cream tuxedo and sunglasses.

Beyoncè Stuns In This Sexy Red Gown At Clive Davis’ Grammy Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

