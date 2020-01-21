Wendy Williams Says NeNe Leakes Is Quitting ‘RHOA’ Over ‘Heartbreaking Secret’

Wendy Williams dropped a bombshell on her talk show Tuesday when she revealed that her good pal NeNe Leakes is quitting “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’ ” Williams told guest Jerry O’Connell.

Meanwhile, the reality star’s rep told Page Six that nothing is set in stone as far as her walking away from the hit bravo series.

“It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence,” Leakes’ rep told us. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

Williams also revealed that Leakes is holding back a heartbreaking “secret.”

“I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad and feel bad for her,” Williams said on her show. “She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform [of ‘RHOA’] to explain the other part of your life.”

Williams continued, “Forget arguing with them broads — you’ve got that secret, and that secret is going to melt their hearts. Because when she shared it with me, I cried with her.”

The daytime diva assured fans the secret has nothing to do with Leakes’ children or husband Gregg’s health.

What do you think her secret could be? Sound off in the comments below!

