Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Split After Only Two Months Of Marriage

Wednesday evening, Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo, via a joint statement to E! News, revealed that after only 2 months, they don’t want to be married anymore.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” a joint statement from their reps read. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Well now! This is a very interesting and somewhat shocking turn of events. At least that what it seems like from the outside. However, sources are saying that the couple’s relationship was on the ropes even before they tied the knot.

Rumor has it…someone cheated.

