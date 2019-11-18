Lena Waithe Has Secretly Married Longtime Girlfriend Alana Mayo

Lena Waithe is now married!

It was revealed during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that we learned that the writer/actor secretly married longtime girlfriend Alana Mayo in San Francisco.

“We snuck and did it, you know. We didn’t really make any announcements or a big, you know,” Waithe, 35, told guest host John Legend as a photo of the newlyweds flashed on the screen. “That’s my wife. She’s beautiful.”

“We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust,” she shared. “It was her idea, like all good things are, and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’”

The Harvey Milk tribute at San Francisco City Hall was unveiled in 2008 and honors the activist who was one of the first openly gay elected officials in California and fought for LGBTQ rights, reports ET.

Waithe and Mayo dated for a couple of years before they got engaged on Thanksgiving 2017 during a trip to Tokyo.

“It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing, but also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that,” she explained, adding that, “Everybody should be able to do that.”

Congrats to the new couple!

