Panthers QB Cam Newton And Former Girlfriend In Custody, Paternity Battle

It was rumored that Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton allegedly had a fifth child with an Instagram model, thus breaking up his relationship with longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor, who is the mother of his other 4 children. Or so everyone thought. Now, Newton has filed to wants his now ex-baby mama/girlfriend, Kia Proctor, to take a DNA test to prove “their” 4 kids are his?!

Yep, you read that correctly. According to multiple reports, Newton, sued Proctor for paternity, joint custody and visitation of their four children, Chosen 5, Sovereign-Dior, 3, Camidas, 2, and Cashmere Saint, 3 months. The former couple, who posted together with their then three children and Proctor’s daughter from a prior relationship, have erased each other from their respective social media accounts. In this year’s holiday photo, Proctor posted solo with four of her children.

Newton, 30, is allegedly the father of a child with Instagram model La Reina Shaw, 33. That apparently went down while he was still with Proctor.

According to court papers obtained by Bossip, Newton demanded a DNA test from Proctor, 31, for their youngest child, born in September who has never lived with the Carolina Panthers quarterback.

Here’s more via Bossip:

Newton acknowledged that he signed the kids’ birth certificates, but wants DNA proof. He said he’s been voluntarily paying child support but wants the court to figure out a dollar amount. Newton also said that once he’s legally deemed the father, he’d like joint physical custody with Proctor.

Cam below pictured with his firstborn son, Chosen.

But Proctor countersued Newton for full physical custody, child support, health benefits, life insurance for the children and her lawyer and expert fees.

Proctor said he is the kids’ father, but doesn’t have a problem with him getting a DNA test, as long as he pays for it.

She said she hasn’t worked in the six years that she was in a relationship with Newton, and asked the court to determine a child support amount outside of the regular guidelines because Newton has a guaranteed salary of $60 million out of a nearly $104 million contract. She said Newton also has an endorsement deal with Under Armor and owns multiple businesses.

Meanwhile, Proctor said she’s willing to negotiate a financial deal with Newton, but if they can’t see eye to eye, she asked the judge to force Newton to hand over $15,000 so she can hire a financial analyst to examine his total income and recommend an appropriate support figure. She’s also asked the judge to enforce a confidential settlement agreement they made before their youngest child Cashmere Saint was born last September.

Proctor, a former stripper, also revealed in court papers that she and Newton have been separated for months, and she said she moved out of his home and planned to return to her native Maryland with the kids. And since Newton plans to stay in his native Georgia, joint custody of the children is not going to work.

