Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 black QB coaches, He Says Lack Of Minority Coaches ‘Needs To Be Addressed’

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along with Miami Dolphins’ Jim Caldwell.

In a conversation with the Indianapolis Star, Brady made it clear he is aware of the lack of minority coaches in the NFL. Especially positions like his and offensive coordinator, which are the ones that are considered the career track for advancement to becoming a head coach.

Currently, there are only two Black offensive coordinators, Kansas City Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Byron Leftwich.

“I’m aware of being the only Black quarterback coach, pretty much, in the NFL,” Brady said. At the time, Caldwell was on medical leave from the Dolphins. “I’m grateful for my opportunity, but I understand that, obviously, I’ve got to have success, and hopefully it brings opportunity for others.”

Brady spent his entire playing career in the Canadian Football League, mostly as a backup quarterback, and halfway through a seven-year career, he started thinking about getting into coaching.

“Being a backup quarterback, you’re always helping out, preparing the game plans, and you kind of see a different perspective from playing,” Brady said. “That’s why I think a lot of good backup quarterbacks become good coaches.” When he retired as a player in 2009, Brady stepped right into a coaching job with the Montreal Alouettes, and he stayed in the CFL all the way through the 2017 season, including five years as the Toronto Argonauts’ offensive coordinator, until Frank Reich was hired in Indianapolis.