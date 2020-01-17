Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Speaks Out After Premiere Of Netflix Series That Explores His Sexuality

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez took to Instagram to thank the “sweet souls” who have reached out to her, but also to indicate “how imperative it is to take some time away from social media,” E News reports .

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée is taking a break from social media following the premiere of the Netflix docu-series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez , about the late NFL football player’s life leading up to his suicide .

She also posted a photo of an inspirational quote and captioned it , “Give me the strength.”

“I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative),” she wrote on her IG . “The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal! I’m sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media.”

E News reports, the mother of two was engaged to the former New England Patriots player at the time of his death in 2017.

He is the father of her eldest daughter, Avielle Janelle Hernandez, E News reports.

Hernandez’s former attorney, Jose Baez, took a different approach when speaking out about the docu-series about his former client.

“I don’t give a damn about what some lame ass documentary has to say about Aaron. I knew him, they did not and while he was far from perfect, they are not even close to the truth,” Baez wrote on IG.

He added, “People have no idea how documentaries are made, the truth is usually found on the cutting room floor. These producers lied directly to my face, so I don’t expect their money making scheme to be much better.”

Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 for the death of Odin Lloyd. The guilty verdict carried an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

It was later reported that Hernandez killed Lloyd to cover up his alleged bisexuality.