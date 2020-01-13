Teen Whose GoFundMe Raised 300K Arrested For Murder

Four years ago, 15-year-old Chauncy Black was a viral sensation whose offer to help a stranger led to an outpouring of donations. Now that same teen has been arrested for second-degree murder in a weekend shooting.

In 2016, Black was in a Kroger parking lot in Memphis when he decided to approach a man to offer to carry his groceries, reported Fox13 Memphis. The man agreed, and when Black asked only for some donuts for dinner, he offered to drive him home. When he got he saw Black and his mother living in squalid conditions. Impressed by the teen’s straight A average and his willingness to help his family, the man, musician Matt White, posted to Facebook which led to an outpouring of support and ultimately a GoFundMe page that raised over 300K for Black and his family.

The Black family was able to buy a house with the money but according to Fox 13, Chauncy showed some signs of continuing problems. He was charged with reckless felony endangerment last year and put on probation.

In this latest incident, Chauncy (pictured left) and his brother, Timothy were at home when someone shot at their house. They returned fire and when they did, they hit Kaleb Wakefield, 26. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Both Black brothers have been charged. Jaylin Edwards, 20, who was at the scene with Tyrek Edwards, 18, was identified as the man who shot at the house while Tyrek displayed a handgun; were charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

According to Localmemphis.com, police have responded to the Black brother’s house 53 times since 2017.

White, who now runs a cancer recovery business, has continued to supervise fundraisers for those in need. No longer as close to the Black family, according to several reports, he has not posted a response to the news about Chauncy.

PHOTO: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

