‘No Flex Zone’ Duo Rae Sremmurd’s Stepdad Killed; Brother In Custody

According to TMZ the rap duo Rae Sremmurd’s stepdad, Floyd Sullivan, was shot and killed in Mississippi Monday night. The police have taken their 19-year-old half-brother, Michael Sullivan, into custody.

According to law enforcement, Police arrived to the home where officers found 62-year-old Sullivan dead due to multiple gunshot wounds. Their younger brother is being held for a psychiatric evaluation and believed to be a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say that no one else is being looked at for the murder.

Source: TMZ

 

