According to TMZ the rap duo Rae Sremmurd’s stepdad, Floyd Sullivan, was shot and killed in Mississippi Monday night. The police have taken their 19-year-old half-brother, Michael Sullivan, into custody.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to law enforcement, Police arrived to the home where officers found 62-year-old Sullivan dead due to multiple gunshot wounds. Their younger brother is being held for a psychiatric evaluation and believed to be a person of interest in the shooting.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND

Police say that no one else is being looked at for the murder.

Source: TMZ

‘No Flex Zone’ Duo Rae Sremmurd’s Stepdad Killed; Brother In Custody was originally published on hot963.com

Also On Black America Web: