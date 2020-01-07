Impeachment Chronicles: “Where Are We At?”

What You Need To Know:

If Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has his way, the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump could begin this week. The Kentucky Senator says he has the 51 votes to proceed and can discuss whether there will witnesses later, provided House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hands over the Articles of Impeachment.

Why You Need To Know:

McConnell is setting up the trial in much the same way as the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton in the 1990’s when Democrats were the majority party in the Senate. Will this make it more palatable for reluctant Republicans, who are also up for re-election? Hello Susan Collins…and for that matter, Alabama Democrat Doug Jones! But look for minority leader NY Senator Chuck Schumer to keep the flames high under the Trump clan.

Also On Black America Web: