6 Nourishing Products For The Winter Months

As the temperature dips and we’re reminded that fall is not just about fierce fashions but also cold weather, we have to make an extra effort to moisturize. Every inch of us, from the hair on our heads to our lips and skin need an additional dose of nourishment to deal with the whipping winds, or at least not another product that strips us of moisturizing oils.

With that in mind, we came up with a list of our favorite new offerings on the market that will keep you from drying out through the winter months.

Any mask that comes with a brush is serious about your skincare experience. And any mask that’s as thick as Gleamin’s Vitamin C clay mask, is serious about helping to draw out your natural glow. The natural ingredients in the product help to do that, including yellow clay, aloe vera, turmeric, desert lime and more. They also help to fade dark spots and with hyperpigmentation and help your skin feel soft and look bright.

The new Stylutions line is all about keeping you from having to deal with dry and frizzy curls, which is how even the best twist-out can feel on a chilly day. The “Curl Experts” pulled out all the stops for the three new products in the line, including the Going Up! Volumizing Texture Spray, Clean Sweep Moisturizing Dry Shampoo, and my personal favorite, the Revive & Shine Rejuvenating Dry Oil Mist. The latter is perfect for a ‘fro in need of a little shine and life on days two and three.

Perfect for the person who doesn’t want the greasiness of oils or butters but definitely doesn’t want dry hands (and feet) throughout the day, the new Nivea oil infused lotion line is for you. It comes in several delicious scents, including vanilla with almond oil, coconut with monoi, and cherry blossom with jojoba. The lotion is fast absorbing while still providing nourishment to the skin.

Makeup wipes are cool, but there is something luxurious about moisturizing your skin while simultaneously removing a fancy face at the end of the day. This particular cleansing oil from Urban Hydration naturally disinfects and is great for acne thanks to the tea tree, while also soothing and cleansing the skin due to the olive.

This young brand has come out with a whole curl line that does everything from nourish to define curls to minimize frizz and repair damage. The Curl Cream is perhaps our favorite product of the line. While it looks simple enough, with its blend of Shea butter, coconut oil and sunflower seed extract, it reactivates curls and packs a surprisingly serious moisture punch.

While we all love our body washes and soaps that leave us smelling like fruits and berries, they can sometimes also leave you feeling super ashy once your skin is no longer wet. Sometimes you need to keep it simple and make the priority nourishing your skin, rather than stripping it of what it needs and coating it with fragrances. Dove’s sulfate-free shower foam for sensitive skin cleanses gently while leaving you with smooth skin and a very light scent on the body.

There are plenty of awesome balms out there, but if you want a little color with your long-lasting moisture, we’re fans of Glamsquad’s Take a Tint lip balm. It comes in everything from a light rose color to a strong, but still sheer berry. Keep it cute and enriched all at the same time.

While Chi’s new Aloe Vera with Agave Leave-In does its best magic when it comes to dealing with humidity, its overall goal is to banish dryness and frizz. Put it on your hair, whether dry or damp, to prepare it for easier styling and a taming of your tendrils.

