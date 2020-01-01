Nick Gordon, Found Liable In Bobbi Kristina’s Death, Dead Of Suspected Overdose

Once Bobbi Kristina Brown’s boyfriend, he was also held liable in her 2015 death in a 2016 civil trial. Nick Gordon, who befriended Whitney Houston and lived with her and Brown before Whitney’s death has died, reports the Daily Mail U.K.

Gordon was 30.

Houston befriended Gordon as a teenager and thought of him as a son, according to reports. After her death in 2012, he and Brown started dating, with Brown once saying the two were married although no proof of their union was ever found. Bobbi Kristina’s father, Bobby Brown, who had been estranged from his daughter at one point, denied the two were ever married.

When Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Atlanta-area home in 2015, in a situation eerily reminiscent of her mother’s death, suspicion soon fell on Gordon and others who had allegedly aided and abetted Bobbi-Kristina’s drug use. Bobbi Kristina died on July 26, 2015 but no charges were ever brought against Gordon. However, he was held liable by default for her death in a 2016 civil trial which Bobby Brown and his sister Leolah, among others, testified in.

According to the Daily Mail, Gordon was left at a Florida hospital on New Year’s Day by friends he may have been taking drugs with. After a series of heart attacks, he was declared dead.

Gordon’s brother, Junior Walker, confirmed Gordon’s passing in a Facebook post.

