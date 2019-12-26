Swizz Beatz Responds To Allegations Alicia Keys Is Overstepping As Stepmother
Swizz Beatz has responded to claims made by his baby mama, Jahna Sebastian, that their daughter is being manipulated by his wife, singer Alicia Keys.
The 11-year-old is Swizz’s third child and only daughter. Sebastian is one of four women, including Swizz’ ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere, who has children with the famed producer, according to HotNewHipHop.com.
Keys and Beatz have two sons together, Egypt and Genesis.The couple have been vocal over the years about making their blended family work, so fans were stunned when Sebastian took to Instagram last week to announce that she was no longer going to let the “fake idea of ‘blended family’” be “promoted, using my child for publicity.”
Sebastian claims Keys is trying to manipulate her daughter by bribing her with fancy gadgets.
Alicia, who married Swizz in 2010, allegedly wants her stepdaughter to call her “Umi,” which means mother in Arabic, but Sabastian ain’t having it.
“I am the only Mother to my child,” Sebastian wrote on Instagram. “I am the One raising her, who gave her life, British Citizenship, knowledge, and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever.”
“No one else will be called any kind of ‘mom’ name in English, Arabic, not an ‘Umi’ or anything else in other language by her,” she said. “I will not let nobody bribe her and change her by using material things against me, iPhones and other things.”
Sebastian added, “I have spoken about it to her family members, it was made very clear. Nicole’s brothers call me by my name, Jahna. All the other mothers are called by their names.”
Swizz wasted no time addressing her comments. “1st of all Nicole does not have her own phone!” he wrote. “2nd, that’s my phone I don’t use so she can call you instead of you calling my phone looking for her! 3rd, nobody forced Nicole to call them anything she chose to call her UMI! I will not let any of my kids do things they don’t want to – period!! 4th, we just spoke on the phone and you had none of this to say, you was all sweet and kind!! You know my number, if you have a problem, call me!! Knock it off!!!”
Read all the messages in full by swiping through the IG post above.
Do you think Sebastian has a point or is she just seeking attention or jealous of Swizz’ much more famous wife?
