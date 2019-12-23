Kenya Moore Confirms She And Marc Daly Didn’t Sign Prenup

On Sunday’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” viewers were given more insight into the marital troubles of Kenya Moore and Marc Daly, who announced their separation on Sept. 19.

During a couples date with co-stars Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, as well as Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill, Moore explained why she and Daly didn’t sign a prenup. The outing was filmed back in July, days after Bailey and Hill got engaged, PEOPLE reports.

Burruss noted that she had Tucker sign a prenup before the two wed in 2014.

“We all feel like we’re going to be together forever, right? And to me, a prenup is just like insurance. You never want to use it but you want to have it just in case,” she explained. “I feel like, I would rather us work out what is going to happen when we’re in a good place, rather than when you’re in a bad place and you turn into somebody that I don’t know.”

READ ALSO: Marc Daly Defends NeNe Leakes In Her Beef Against Kenya Moore

Moore revealed that Daly didn’t want to sign one before they tied the knot in June 2017.

“You know, Marc didn’t want a prenup. We don’t have one. Like, he wouldn’t even have the conversation,” Moore said, adding that Marc said he “didn’t want one” when she tried to bring up the topic. “That’s how strongly he felt about it.”

Daly then explained why he was so against it.

“We never had a discussion about [a] prenup because for me, you bring up prenup to me, it’s over,” he said. ” I’m not going to marry someone who has a prenup. If you’re with me, you’re all the way with me or you’re not with me.”

When the restauranteur was asked what he would do if he and Moore split and the former beauty queen tried to take part of his business.

“You know what I told her? ‘You can have it. I’ll build another one,’” Daly said. “I told her that. ‘You can have everything, just take it all. You can take everything I don’t care. I built it from scratch, I can do it again.’”

Moore had a different perspective.

“I started off my career in the entertainment industry,” she said. “I was a corporation since I was 17 years old. I’m a self-made person. If you helped me build something, that’s different.”

Daly then noted that her Kenya Moore Hair Care was “a little messy” when he first met her. “I helped you fix it,” he added. “That’s what we do!”

Moore was not feeling that, and told viewers “Marc’s a dirty player. He’s the type of person who will grab dirt off the ground and throw it in your face.”

Months after this scene was filmed, the former couple announced their separation in exclusive statements to PEOPLE.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE