While we still may be waiting to see Beyoncé‘s Halloween costume (will she EVER release those photos?!), she is undoubtedly in the Christmas spirit. The mother of three posted a festive, holiday look to her Instagram.

The H-town beauty was wearing a cheetah print peplum corset and a pencil skirt. She looks oh-so-cute! I love how she is posed like a reindeer with these matching cheetah print gloves!

This dress is super cute and it’s a custom made design from Brooklyn based clothing designer Duckie Confetti. Duckie is known for his fun take on clothing, becoming insanely popular for his fur slides, that were then knocked off by everyone and their mama. It’s great that Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, ensures that up and coming designers and Black designers also have an opportunity to showcase their work on the Queen. Personally, I like seeing this as celebs are always in a sea of high-end threads by the same five fashion houses, and it can get a little boring. This was a great fashion moment for Beyoncé.

Beyoncé accessorized the look with $350.00 Oscar de la Renta earrings and a jade green clutch. In one shot, she was also wearing white sunglasses.

Her makeup is a soft glam look, showing off her natural beauty. I love her long braids (a protective style is perfect for the holidays when you are running around). Her edges are laid and we live!

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Would you like to see more celebs partnering with Black designers?

Sound off in our comment section.

Beyoncé Is Sleighing Her Holiday Season Style With The Help Of This Black Designer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com