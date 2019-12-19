Los Angeles Wedding Crashers Beat Groom To Death During His Own Reception

After searching the neighborhood, officers found Joe Melgoza in a backyard suffering from blunt force trauma to his head. The 30-year-old, who had just gotten married hours earlier, was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center, where he ended up dying.

28-year-old Rony Castaneda Ramirez and 19-year-old Josue Castaneda Ramirez were identified as suspects in the fight and served a search warrant at their home in about 12 hours later, though it’s not clear how authorities linked the two men to the incident.

According to police, the brothers were not invited to the wedding and had no known relationship with the groom whatsoever, but authorities are continuing to investigate what prompted them to show up at the party.

As of now, the Castaneda Ramirez brothers are both being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

This story was originally posted on Bossip.com.

