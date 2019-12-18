Andre 3000 Says ‘Lack Of Confidence’ Is Reason Why He Hasn’t Dropped New Music

André 3000 and Rick Rubin chopped it up on the latest episode of the Broken Record podcast, during which the two music icons dished about their creative process

Andre revealed that he hasn’t been making much music these days because his “confidence is not there.” Instead, he’s “mainly” been listening to instrumental music as of late, per Complex.

“I haven’t been making much music, man,” he said. “My focus is not there. My confidence is not there. I tinker a lot. I’ll just go to a piano and I’ll set my iPhone down and just record what I’m doing, moving my fingers and whatever happens, but I haven’t been motivated to do a serious project.”

André continued, “In my own self, I’m trying to figure out where do I sit,” he said. “I don’t even know what I am and maybe I’m nothing. Maybe I’m not supposed to be anything. Maybe my history is kinda handicapping, in a way, so I’m just trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now. And what makes me feel the best is when I just do these random instrumental things. They make me feel the most rebellious . . . I don’t like to go with the flow, really. I don’t know why but I just feel best when I don’t, so I have to honor that.”

In related news, last time we checked in with Andre 3000, he was playing his flute in airports and other random locations like Philly, where he was spotted filming the upcoming Jason Segel-directed anthology series “Dispatches from Elsewhere.”

According to AJC, the 10-episode AMC series was created by and will star Segel, best known for his recurring role on “How I Met Your Mother.”

The series will center around a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined, per IMDB.

The series debuts next year on AMC.

