Netflix Drops Trailer For 6-Part Kevin Hart Docuseries ‘Don’t F—K This Up’ [Watch]

The trailer for Kevin Hart‘s upcoming six-part Netflix series has dropped, in which the comedian talks about his wild year — everything from his infidelity to the Oscars controversy over his homophobic tweets.

We previously reported… Hart announced the project with a video on Instagram, saying the streaming giant will release “Don’t F—k This Up” in December.

“It’s a look into my life over the past year and a half, which has been a hell of a roller coaster: Peaks, hills, valleys, ups, downs,” Hart said in the video. “It’s as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be. It’s something that I think people need to see. I’m always looking for ways to improve and progress, and this documentary was one of the ways I felt would put me in a position to do just that.”

Additionally, the trailer shows Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, sobbing and asking her comedian husband how he could betray her while she was pregnant.

“You publicly humiliated me,” Parrish, 35, says as she wipes away tears. “I just kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?’”

Netflix’s synopsis of the show reads:

“In a new 6-part documentary-series Don’t F**k This Up, Kevin Hart gives unprecedented access to his life over the past year.

“Tapping into the trials and tribulations of what it means to be a father, a partner, a role-model, and a business-man, Hart reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today.”

“Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin’s day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his growing career.

“The series includes interviews with Hart’s friends and family, rare archival footage from his childhood and early stand-up days, and personal anecdotes from the comic himself.”

In related news, Hart is still on the path to recovery after his muscle car crashed into an embankment in Malibu Hills, Calif. He suffered major back injuries that required surgery and extensive rehabilitation. His attorney told EW that he will not be fully back to work until early 2020.

The “Jumanji” star previously shared an emotional video in October, detailing his recovery.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart said in the Instagram video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

“Don’t F—k This Up” will begin streaming on Netflix Dec. 27.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE