Fans Slam Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko For ‘Cowboys & Indians’ Birthday Party

Fans read Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko for filth over the weekend, accusing them of being culturally insensitive for throwing their son a birthday party on Thanksgiving with a Cowboys and Indians theme.

Many folks rushed to the comments section of Hart’s social media accounts to express disappointment over attendees wearing either cowboy gear or Native American-inspired clothing to celebrate baby Kenzo’s 1st birthday.

Eniko captioned a pic from the party … “Zos cowboys & indians party was nothing but amazing! Thanks to everyone for coming.. we love you guys!”

But many of Kevin and Eniko’s followers don’t find it “amazing” and they’re blasting the couple — calling the party-theme shameful and noting how ignorant and insensitive it is to appropriate Native Americans’ culture for entertainment.

Just last week, Kevin and his ex-wife Torrei threw their 11-year-old son Hendrix a Fortnite party … and fans seemed to approve.

