Couple In Car Crash With Kevin Hart Speak Out About Their Injuries

Nearly three months after Kevin Hart and his two friends were involved in a car crash, celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman and her fiancé Jared Black are speaking out about the their injuries and recovery process.

We previously reported… Hart underwent back surgery and therapy following the accident early morning on Sept. 1. According to a TMZ report, Hart was not driving the Plymouth Barracuda, a classic car he purchased to celebrate his 40th birthday back in July, when it smashed through wooden fencing along the winding and accident-prone Mulholland Highway. Crash scene video shows the car deep in a gully about 10 feet off the road.

Hart reportedly fractured his spine in three places after Black (who was driving) wrecked the classic car. Broxterman was in the backseat at the time of the crash, but made it out with minor pain/injuries. Black was left with a major back injury.

Broxterman opened up on Instagram about their road to recovery — see below.

“GRATEFUL and BLESSED. September 1, 2019 was the scariest day of my life,” she wrote Thursday alongside a series of photos and a video from their recovery.. “God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need.”

Broxterman, 32, also shared a note she wrote 16 days after the crash, detailing their condition, as well as a recent note providing an update on their progress, PEOPLE reports.

“First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that’s what matters the most! It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team,” she said. “The scariest part for Jared and I was being separated after both being airlifted to UCLA.”

“Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us!” Broxterman continued. “Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that’s what matters the most.”

Broxterman added that she, Black, and Hart are “so blessed that it was not any worse.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Hart is not planning to sue Black, but Black and Broxterman are allegedly gearing up to sue the funnyman for negligence, claiming the classic muscle lacked critical safety features such as airbags and safety harnesses, so says the outlet.

Broxterman revealed in her update on Thursday that Black, 28, had undergone “major back surgery” and they both were “feeling so much better.”

“Jared is well on the road to recovery,” she explained. “We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all!”

“We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn’t go unnoticed! So thank you to each one of you! This is our journey… it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other. @thejaredstanton I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together!” she added.

